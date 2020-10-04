1/1
Michele M. Womble
1959 - 2020
Mrs. Michele M. Womble, 61, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday morning, September 28, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on August 19, 1959, the daughter of Joel and Constance (Rivard) Giguere, she attended St. Joseph High School and later graduated from nursing school. Michele worked as a LPN for Berkshire Medical Center and then later for Mount Greylock Extend Care Facility.

In her spare time, Michele loved spoiling her grandchildren, cooking and baking.

Besides her children, Jeff (Julie) Vyska of Bismarck ND, Greg Vyska and his fiancé Cheyenne Winkelman of Boulder Colorado, Katie Vyska of Pittsfield, and Rebecca McCabe of Pittsfield, Michele is survived by her 7 grandchildren Brian, Alex, Allanah, Austin, Daniel, Michael, and Mia. Michele is also survived by her 3 sisters, Lisa (Dennis) Maston, Denise (Ray) Ronan, and Annemarie (Bill) Maston. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Notice

A private funeral service for Mrs. Michele Womble has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dwyer Funeral Home in hopes to help offset funeral costs. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
