Michelle Barrier Nightt passed away July 3, 2020 peacefully at home with her son by her side.

She will be remembered by friends and family for her courage, loyalty and enthusiasm.

She is survived by her son Kassel Nightt, her mother Marion Martin, her father, Michael Barrier and his wife Suzie, her sister Darlene Balestro (Kris), her brother Jason Smith (Lara) and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

At Michelle's request, no services will be held.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
