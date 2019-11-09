|
"Look good, smell good, feel good, Do your best and then do better"
Mike Anthony Bailey, Jr., 30 of Pittsfield passed away on November 6, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on September 21, 1989, he was the son of Mike Bailey, Sr., and Donna Kent.
Mike was known and loved by so many, known for the sparkle in his eyes and that smile everyone loved.
Mike tried to live by his motto of "Do your best and then do better". Mike began his battle with addiction at the age of 17 after being prescribed pain medication for a broken jaw. Unfortunately, after a 13 year battle with addiction; addiction won. Addiction is a constant fight and daily struggle that many experience or suffer from but so few truly understand.
Mike had such a big heart and caring personality. He will be so missed and has left a hole that can never be filled. He graduated from Taconic and enjoyed dirt biking, fishing, hunting with his father and spending time with the love of his life, his little girl Maddison.
Mike is survived by his mother and her husband, Donna and Sean Kent of Pittsfield; his father and his wife, Mike Bailey, Sr. and Darlene of Pittsfield. Mike's grandmother, Jean Sperling of Pittsfield; brother, Alex Kent of Pittsfield; a half-brother, Tim Rando; step-brother, Jose Ortiz of Pittsfield, and step-sisters, Angela Ortiz and Angelica Ortiz both of Pittsfield; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Most importantly, Mike leaves his pride and joy and his whole world, his daughter, Maddison Rose Bailey.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be by invitation only as the family requests privacy during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Keenan House, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 9, 2019