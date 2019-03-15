Home

Mildred Covel Schultz

Mildred Covel Schultz Obituary
Mildred Covel Schultz, 101, of Pompano Beach, FL formerly of Pittsfield, MA passed away on March 8, 2019.

She was predeceased by her 1st husband Dr. Herbert Covel of Pittsfield, MA, her 2nd husband Donald Schultz of Hollywood, FL and her daughter Ellen Shafer of Indiana.

Mildred is survived by her sons Peter Covel (Karen) of Dandridge, TN and Jeffrey Covel (Cecilia) of Arlington, VA, her son in law Ronald Shafer, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Mildred was the past president of Berkshire Hills Girl Scout Council from 1958-1960 and she was an avid golfer.

A private memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019
