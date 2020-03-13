|
|
Mildred Elizabeth (Moser) Ruebesam Bullett, 91 of Pittsfield, MA died Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
She was born in Adams, MA on June 25, 1928, a daughter of Kurt G. and Elsa E. (Ganske) Moser. She attended Adams schools and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Mildred was last employed in the office of Dr. Robert Schwartz. Before that, she worked for many years as a secretary in the Adams-Cheshire Regional School District at Hoosac Valley High School. Above all, being a mother and raising her family were the most important things to Mildred, and she was devoted to her children and granddaughter. She was a member of the former St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Adams. Mildred enjoyed playing pitch with her friends at the Froio Senior Center. She also enjoyed jumbles, crossword puzzles and her computer.
She was the widow of Eugene Joseph Bullett Sr. who died in 1984. They were married in 1981. Survivors include one daughter- Jane E. Meczywor and her husband, Todd of Pittsfield, MA and one son Jeffrey G. Ruebesam and his wife, Deborah of Simpsonville, SC. She also leaves her cherished granddaughter- Lauren E. Ruebesam; her brother- Albin Moser and his wife, Eileen of Providence, RI; her brother in law- Peter Decensi of Daytona, FL and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister- Helen E. Decensi.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Mildred Bullett will be Saturday April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA with Rev. John Tarrant, officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 9-10 AM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020