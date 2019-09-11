|
|
Mildred Irene Ketcham, 88, of Pittsfield, died Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pittsfield on August 4, 1931, the daughter of Fred I and Mildred Rawling Baker, she was a 1948 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mrs. Ketcham worked as a merchandiser for retail department stores, beginning at the Big N where she worked 10 years, then, K-Mart until its closing in 1996, and lastly at Ames in Lenox, from where she retired.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, and a member of Ralph J. Froio Senior
Center and the Golden Seniors. She volunteered for RSVP and Elder Services of Berkshire County in its Meals On Wheels program for 18 years.
Her husband, Gerald L. Ketcham, whom she married June 26, 1948, died January 27, 1970.
Mrs. Ketcham is survived by a daughter, Donna L. Guzzo, of Pittsfield; four sons, Gerald L. (and Sandy) Ketcham, Jr. of Pittsfield, Bruce Ketcham (wife Janet) of Westport, Scott Ketcham and his fiancee, Linda, with whom she resided, and Glenn Ketcham of Lanesborough; a brother, Lawrence "Butch" (and Rose) Baker of Cheshire; nine grandchildren, Jim Guzzo, Bill Guzzo, III, Andrea (George) Schaller, Bruce Ketcham, Jr., Eric Ketcham, Scott (Kendel) Ketcham, Jr., Cady Ketcham, Mary Ketcham, Marissa Guzzo; and five great grandchildren, Bill Guzzo, IV., Anissa Guzzo, Quinn Schaller, Morgan Guzzo, and Hazel Schaller; and daughters-in-law, Lillian Ketcham, Lisa Ketcham, and Paula Ketcham.
She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Fred, Kenneth, and Eddie Baker, and three sisters, Claudia Silvagni, Ruth Ditore, and Constance Jacobs.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, September 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 BRADFORD STREET, PITTSFIELD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elder Services of Berkshire County - Meals On Wheels Program or The American Diabetes Association in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019