Mrs. Mildred Jean Wilson, 96, of Kimball Farms in Lenox, formerly of Lee, died Tuesday, January 21st at home.
Known as Jean to friends, she was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 15, 1923, the daughter of George and Emma (Schmidt) Nill. Jean married Charles R. Wilson on February 18, 1950 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Jean and her family relocated to Lee in 1966 accompanying her husband's job transfer to the Hurlbut Paper Mill. After her three children were grown, she worked at the former Lee Visiting Nurse Association as a secretary for many years.
Jean was an avid reader, enjoyed doing the daily Berkshire Eagle crossword puzzles, playing bridge and jigsaw puzzles. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as its local chapter's secretary for 35 years. She also enjoyed golf in her prime years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Mark Douglas Wilson and his wife, Kay Lyn, Janet Wilson Moore, and Sara Jean Placentra and her husband, Dr. Nicholas Placentra; and Jean's eight grandchildren: Brent, Rick, Jack, Kimberly, and her husband, Craig, David, and his fiancee, Emily, N.J., and his wife, Kate, Alex, and Tori. In addition, she also leaves behind two brothers: Lenord Nill and his wife, Martha, and Ralph Nill and his wife, Dorothy. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Charles Wilson, in 2011.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Mildred Jean Wilson will be held Saturday, January 25, with burial at 10AM at Fairmount Cemetery in Lee, followed by a service celebrating her life at the First Congregational Church of Stockbridge at 11AM with Rev. Barbara A. Kershner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Wilson's memory to the First Congregational Church of Stockbridge or in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020