Mildred R. Sinico, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully in her home on November 18, 2019 at the age of 91.
Daughter of William R. Monteleone and Ruth C. Davis Monteleone, Mildred attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1946. After high school, Mildred became an x-ray technician at St. Luke's Hospital, where she met her first husband, Emile R. Nelson and the two were married in 1948. They had one son, David W. Nelson in 1949. Mildred was widowed in 1952.
Mildred married her second husband, Anthony J. Sinico in 1956 and together they had two children, Anthony J. Sinico, Jr and Diane M. Sinico. The couple started Sinicon Plastics, Inc. in 1968 where Mildred served as secretary and treasurer.
For several years, Mildred was a Cub Scout Den Mother for her son David's troop and also a member of the Mount Carmel Choir and Ladies Guild.
Mildred loved her role as grandmother, "Moppy" to her four grandchildren, Steven, Laura, Madeline, and Caroline, and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Lila. She enjoyed family gatherings where she was known for her delicious baked beans and pizzelle cookies.
Mildred's family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care for their compassion and friendship to Mildred and her family these past several years.
Funeral Notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial, open to all, will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mark's Church, 400 West St., Pittsfield by the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling Hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019