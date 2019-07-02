|
|
Mildred Rose "Millie" (Burdick) Hunkler, 91, of Florida, MA died Saturday June 29, 2019.
She was born in Bellows Falls, VT on May 29, 1928 daughter of Charles Walter and Emma (Pera) Burdick. She attended schools in Hoosac Tunnel and graduated from Drury High School and the Bliss Business College.
Millie began her career as a legal secretary for Attorney Joseph Kronick. With her husband Stewart she owned and operated the Florida Texaco Station for over twenty years. She served as the tax collector for the Town of Florida for 33 years. Millie retired from the Northern Berkshire School Union.
She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, a baker of great pies, made award-winning spaghetti sauce, and was a voluminous knitter of slipper socks. Millie had incredible luck with raffle tickets. Although you would normally find her working, she made time to complete the crossword puzzle daily, often while basking in the sun. The beach was her place of complete relaxation, and she believed chocolate was a major food group. She left us with her strong work ethic, her commitment to family, her wit and the original Chex mix recipe.
She is survived by Stewart, her husband of 72 years; their children, Walter and his wife Karen, Colleen Hunkler, Jana Hunkler and Kaylyn Hunkler. She also leaves three grandchildren; Annette Hunkler, Stewart Hunkler and Matilda Brule; several great and great-great grandchildren; her sister, Alice Meranti, and many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Raymond Burdick, is deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mildred Hunkler will be celebrated Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Florida Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday July 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. Memorial donations may be made to the Gabriel Abbott Memorial School in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 2, 2019