Mildred Schuerer
1928 - 2020
Mildred Schuerer, 92, of East Otis, MA, died Saturday morning at Heritage Hall West in Agawam.

She was born on February 2, 1928, in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Timothy and Katherine Murphy Scannell. She was a 1945 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Springfield. In 1947 she married William Alwin Schuerer Jr. and together they moved to East Otis 44 years ago. He died in 1998.

Mrs. Schuerer loved watching the Patriots, reading and do word searches when she wasn't spending time with her family.

She is survived by four sons: William A. Schuerer III of Feeding Hills, Robert T. Schuerer of West Springfield, Brian T. Schuerer and his wife Joanne of Otis and Thomas Schuerer of Chicopee; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private for the family. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to St. Mary's Of the Lakes Church in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.
