Miriam Joan McClune, 89, formerly of 36 Deming St, Dalton, passed away April 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons.
Born in Adams, MA on June 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche Zwiercan Poplawski. She was educated in Dalton Schools.
Mrs. McClune was a homemaker.
She leaves behind her sons, Tracy McClune of North Adams, MA and Michael McClune of FL; her grandson, Jason of FL; and three brothers, Donald Poplaski, of Pittsfield, Lawrence Poplaski of AZ, and Gene Poplaski of NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020