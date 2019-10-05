Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Miriam Rosenbaum, 93, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on October 3, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Miriam was a first-generation American, born on September 18, 1926, in Scranton, PA, the youngest of Abraham and Clara Heller Tauber's four children. The family moved to Pittsfield when Miriam was a youngster, and Miriam was raised in her parents' bread bakery on Kent Avenue. She attended Mercer Elementary School and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1944 before enrolling in nurses' training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, where she met her future husband, Irving, at a dance. Miriam worked beside Irv at the family business, the former Irv's Auto Supply, before retiring in 1981. She was an avid knitter, fearless cook, and enthusiastic baker of challah and all things chocolate. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and watching Boston Red Sox baseball with Irv until his death in 2006. She was predeceased by her brothers (Sam and Saul) and sister (Ethel), and is survived by sons Stephen of San Francisco, CA, and Robert (Vicki) of Alford, MA, and daughters Susan (Martin) of Cincinnati, OH, and Nancy of Pittsfield, as well as granddaughters Rebecca (Sloane) of Denver, CO, Elizabeth (John) of Brecksville, OH, Whitney and Maggie of Boston, MA, as well as great grandsons Arthur and Walter of Brecksville, OH.

Funeral Notice: Graveside Services for Miriam T. Rosenbaum will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Knesset Israel Cemetery, 484 Pecks Road, Pittsfield with Rabbi David Weiner, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Knesset Israel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or . FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019
