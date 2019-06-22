|
|
Dr. Mitchell J. Burgin, 94 of Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, and formerly of Williamstown, MA died on June 21, 2019 at , Danvers, MA. He was born in Boston, MA, October 16, 1924, the son of Dr. Joel and Mrs. Anna (Rudnick) Ginsburg of Boston, MA.
He attended and graduated from schools in Boston in 1941. He graduated from New York University in 1945 and received his dental degree from the University of Maryland Dental School in 1949. After practicing dentistry for two years, he attended the University of Pennsylvania for post-graduate training in orthodontics.
Dr. Burgin served as a dental officer in the U.S. Army Dental Corps from 1953-1955, primarily based at the former Fort Devens Army Post, and in the Army Reserves until 1958. Following his active service, he became associated with the orthodontic practice of the late Dr. Edward I. Silver, in Boston, for two years.
In 1957, he established his own orthodontic practice in North Adams, where he practiced on Main Street until 1993. A satellite office was located in Bennington, VT, on Union Street, which he opened in 1958 and where he practiced until his retirement in 1996.
Dr. Burgin was a member of the American Association and Northeastern Society of Orthodontists, and the Massachusetts and Vermont Associations of Orthodontists.
He was a life member of the American Dental Association, the Massachusetts and Berkshire District Dental Societies, the Vermont State Dental Society, and a member of the honorary Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Society.
He was a longtime active member of the former North Adams, Massachusetts Kiwanis Club and served on its Board of Directors for ten years during the 1970's. He became a life member of Kiwanis International in 1980. His friends knew him as a quiet man.
He was a member of the Congregation Beth Israel in North Adams, MA. He leaves two nieces: Joele Frank of New York City and Wendy Frank Higgins of Newburyport, MA, a grandniece and two grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth D. Frank, in November, 2006.
Private graveside services will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00am and burial will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Clarksburg, MA. There are no calling hours and the omission of flowers is requested. Friends, who wish, may donate to the Congregation Beth Israel or to the , through the Flynn and Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247, which is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 22, 2019