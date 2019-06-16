|
Molly Marie Holmes, 74, of Norman Avenue, Pittsfield, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, atBerkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on July 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Anthony and Edith Towne Litano, she was a 1962 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
A Nurse's Aide by training, Mrs. Holmes was employed by the former Berkshire Nursing Home for more than 30 years.She retired in 1985.
She enjoyed bingo, reading, family events, and "going out to lunch at Tyler Street Pizza".
Her husband, Robert Melvin Holmes, whom she married July 13, 1963, died February 3, 2012.
Mrs. Holmes is survived by five children, Robert (and Alice) Holmes, Eleanor Kenney, David Holmes, Tony Holmes, and Shirley (and James) McIntosh, all of Pittsfield; seven grandchildren, Sonya, Sarah, Sabrina, Kayla, Keri, Kimberly, and Samantha; and seven great grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her son-in-law, John J. Kenney, and her brothers and sisters.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Molly M. Holmes will be held Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dery Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 16, 2019