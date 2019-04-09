|
|
Monica Helen Iwanowicz, 90, of Macon, Missouri, formerly of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Macon Healthcare Center in Macon, Missouri.
Monica was born on November 13, 1928, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Albin and Stanislawa (Burzynska) Potsaid. She was united in marriage to Alphonse H. Iwanowicz on May 24, 1955. Monica worked as the business manager of Potsaid's Market in Pittsfield. She enjoyed senior center activities, swimming at the YMCA, embroidery, reading, and spending time with family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Capt. Stephen E. Iwanowicz, USN Ret. and wife Lynne of Macon, Missouri, and Edwin J. Iwanowicz, PhD and wife Margit of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Iwanowicz of Macon, Michelle K. Iwanowicz of Macon, and Peter Iwanowicz, Andrew Iwanowicz, and Kaytlin Iwanowicz, all of North Carolina; and nieces and nephews, Janina Foster, Majic Potsaid Jr, Michael Potsaid, Barbara Potsaid, and their families of Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in January 1989; and two brothers, Dr. Majic S. Potsaid and Alexander Potsaid.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Macon, Missouri. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, with a prayer service starting at 4:45pm. Burial will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the St. Joseph's Cemetery of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Family requests memorials to the or to Hospice Compassus.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019