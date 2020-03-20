|
|
Monica (Ayers) Hilchey Russo, 89 of Adams, MA died Thursday March 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Saranac Lake, NY on April 29, 1930 a daughter of George F. and Beatrice (Ransom) Ayers. She attended schools in Bennington graduating from the Catamount High School. Monica studied at the Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada.
Monica moved to North Adams in 1960 and worked at the North Adams Regional Hospital until 1972. Monica was a "Drury Wrestling Mom" from '79-'82; never missed a match and was honored for her contributions to the team She then moved to Pittsfield where she worked in the deli dept at Stop & Shop until her retirement in 1989.
Her first husband was Walter H. Hilchey who died on August 3, 1972. They were married on June 5, 1949. Her second husband was Albert C. Russo who died on February 9, 2016. They were married on April 29, 1983. Monica and Albert enjoyed travel and spent winters in Garden City, SC, enjoying the beach and many visitors. Survivors include three daughters- Ellen L. (Daniel) Johnson of Pennsylvania; JoAnn (Glen) (Al) Long and Kim M.(David) Ross both of Frederick, MD; and three sons- David W. Hilchey and fiancee, Patricia Albareda of North Adams; Charles J. (Gayle) Hilchey of Demopolis, AL; and Scott E.(Paula) Hilchey of Cheshire, MA. She also leaves twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters- Beatrice Brown of Bennington, VT and Joan Tyler of Vermontville, NY; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna L. Mahar; her son, William C. and her sister, Judith Barbaro
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Mass for Monica Russo will be celebrated at a time to be announced at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams. Due to concerns about the corona virus, a private burial will take place in Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT. Private calling hours will be held at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Paul II Church in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020