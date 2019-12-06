|
|
Mrs. Monica Oboyski, 99, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Adams, MA, on November 3, 1920, the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Kohanic Soja, she graduated from Adams High School in 1938.
Monica is well-known for working for her family-owned store, Oboyski's Market, from 1946 until it's closing in 1995. She was also employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a clerical worker for the Department of Transitional Assistance for much of her career. Before this, she worked at a variety of different places, such as Berkshire Auto, England Brothers, and the Richmond Bakery in Adams, MA.
Mrs. Oboyski sang in the Holy Family Church Choir for 50 years. She was a member of the Rosary Solidarity as well as the Mother's Guild. Additionally, she was known for her love of dancing.
Besides her son, Daniel J. Oboyski, Monica is survived by her grandson, Jeffrey D. Oboyski and his wife Dominique as well as their two children, Makena and Wade Oboyski. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward W. Oboyski.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Monica Oboyski will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus, officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Charles Church in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019