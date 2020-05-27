Moody Burt Brown passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Lenox, MA. Born in June 1923, Moody was just shy of turning 97 years young.The son of Moody Burt Brown, Sr. and Eunice Penelope (Lightfoot) Brown, Moody was born and raised in Dublin, GA. He graduated from Dublin High School with top academic honors. An excellent athlete, Moody earned four varsity letters in basketball, baseball, football and tennis. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, building model airplanes and dancing to the juke box with his friends on summer evenings. One of his proudest achievements was earning the rank of Eagle Scout.Moody studied at the Georgia Alabama School of Business and earned a degree in accounting at Middle Georgia College. He was appointed to the United States Naval Academy in 1943. Because it was war time, the Class of 1947 graduated early in June 1946. Moody was the Class Treasurer, 17th Company Commander and played baseball.Moody was introduced to his future wife Patricia M. Horn on a blind date at 6:00 under the clock at Grand Central Station. They married in 1947 and began their life together in Almeida, CA. While assigned to the USS Boxer (CV-21), he attended Naval Justice School and served as Counsel for enlisted sailors. Before leaving the Navy, Moody taught at the US Naval Academy Preparatory School in Bainbridge Md. He was recalled in 1951 and taught at the US Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI. In 1952, Moody received orders to report to London as the Aide to Rear Admiral C.F. Chillingworth, Jr. MSTSELMAREA, Flag Lieutenant, and Transportation Officer which afforded him the opportunity to represent the US Navy in Coronation duties. When the family returned to civilian life state side Moody maintained his relationship with the Navy as a Lieutenant, US Naval Reserve.In 1955, Moody began his 32 year career with General Electric in Pittsfield, MA and Syracuse, NY in naval ordnance and strategic planning for the Defense industry. Moody earned his MBA at Syracuse University. He graduated #1 in his class, was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma, national honor society of Business Administration and received the Outstanding MBA Graduate award from the Central New York Chapter of the American Marketing Association.A life long athlete, Moody enjoyed playing tennis and golf and nurtured those skills in his children and grandchildren. A past president of the Country Club of Pittsfield and the Syracuse Figure Skating Club, he was a certified USPTR Tennis Professional and a volunteer coach of the Pittsfield High School girl's tennis team for seven years. Fred Astaire in tennis shoes - Moody could samba, cha cha, tango or break into either the East or West Coast Swing. He was his three daughters' favorite dance partner. After retiring from GE, Moody discovered Elderhostels and attended well over 50 programs where he taught ballroom dancing and bridge at Berry College and South Georgia State College. Until recently, Moody enjoyed teaching bridge classes at the Country Club of Pittsfield, in South Berkshire County and at Kimball Farms, earning Masters Points, and spending quality bridge time with his great friends and partners.Moody loved to learn and loved to teach. If his children wanted to do something he would get a book and learn how to build it, explain it or play it with them. He found joy in sharing this love of knowledge with others because he truly believed that there is always an opportunity to learn and grow. And if you can read, the world is open to all kinds of possibilities. Moody never went anywhere without a book, paper and a pencil so that time waiting would not be idle. The lucky reader who chanced to flip through one of Moody's books would be delighted to read the point summaries and applications in the margin notes. A true southern gentleman, a man of honor and integrity, coach and mentor - the riches of Moody's life were Faith, Family and Friends.Moody was predeceased by his wife Patricia and his son Christopher Burt Brown. He is survived by his three daughters Barbara (David) Hawkins of Brookline, MA; Deborah (William) Travers and Nancy (Philip) Moss both of Darien, CT; daughter-in-law Lise Stahl Brown of Concord, MA; and six grandchildren - Whitney, Lauren, Matthew, John, Charlie, and Dalton - as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren, dear friends, and countless students.A memorial service to celebrate Moody will be held at a later date when the times allow gathering more easily and safely. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Moody's name and those wishing to honor his love of learning may make a donation to The Moody Burt Brown Memorial Learning Fund c/o The Lenox Library Association, 18 Main St. Lenox, MA 01240