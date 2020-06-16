Mr. Moses ' Moe' H. Haile, Jr., age 80, of 68 Lakeway Dr. Pittsfield, died Friday June 12th at the Albany Medical Center after fighting a long illness. . He was born in Gt. Barrington, June 7, 1940, the son of the Mrs. Evelyn Henderson Haile of Bloomfield, Conn. and the late Moses H. Haile, Sr.. Moe attended the local schools there and was a 1958 graduate of the former Searles High School. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S Air Force and upon completing his service, was honorably discharged in 1963. He married the love of his life, the former Joanne E. Hubbard on Jan. 1, 1966 and together they shared 53 years before her passing in Oct. 31, 2019.Initially employed at the General Electric Co. as a guard at the Ordnance Systems, he moved on to purchasing after obtaining his Associated Degree from Berkshire Community College in 1976 and his baccalaureate degree in Business Management in 1978 from North Adams State CollegeFollowing his retirement, he became employed with the Pittsfield Police Dept. as an advocate for the license to carry permits. He later worked at the West Side Resource Center.Moe was a devoted husband, father and friend. He loved sports and was a devoted fan of the Oakland Raiders.An excellent athlete, Moe loved to play baseball, softball, basketball and golf. He worked out at the " Y" three times a week. More recently, he loved to build various items and gardening.In addition to his mother Evelyn, he is survived by his two sons, Stephen J. Haile of Pittsfield and Timothy B. Haile of Pittsfield, his brother, Henry Haile of Hartford, Conn., his 4 sisters, Barbara and Linton Mainer of Riverside, Ca.. Debra Vallarta of Medford, Oregon, Myrtle and Eli Haile-Subar of W. Hartford, Conn., and Patience Haile of Bloomfield Conn..Calling hours for Moses, " Moe" H. Haile, Jr. will be held Thursday, June 18th at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME beginning at 12 Noon. Funeral Services, will follow at 1:00 pm. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Willam Furey, officiating . Given the restrictions during this health crisis, all attending shall practice social distancing and are required to wear a mask.Memorial donations may be made to Soldier On in care of the funeral home.