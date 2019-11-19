|
|
Schenectady, NY-Myra Beverly (Klein) Forman passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 after a long battle with dementia.
She was born June 9, 1934 in Pittsfield General Hospital to Jacob and Lilian Klein. She grew up in Pittsfield with her older sister Elaine and her younger brother Charles (Chuck). She graduated Pittsfield High School in June of 1952. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and sister.
Myra is survived by her children Daryl Forman, Lehigh Acres, Florida, Michael Forman (Linda), Charleston WV, Sheila Bellinger, Slingerlands, NY and Joseph Forman and Carolyn Gioia of Bridgewater, NJ; grandchildren Amanda and Andrea Bellinger, Donald Forman, Joshua Mallet, Andrew and Matthew Forman. She also leaves behind her sister, Elaine Epstein and brother Chuck Klein, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Leonard (Lenny) and daughter-in-law, Laura Forman.
Soon after graduation, Myra went to work for the General Electric Company in Pittsfield as a drafts person. She lived with her cousin Myrna before marrying Leonard Forman in 1957. Soon they moved to Springfield, Massachusetts and then Hartford, Connecticut and finally Schenectady, New York in 1960 where she lived for the rest of her life.
Myra was devoted to her family. She was loving and full of energy. She always made herself available to help others. Whenever anyone was looking for something she had a knack of finding it. She always posted notes on the walls consisting of phone numbers, addresses, pending appointments and notes on a variety of concerns. She ran a virtual taxi and errand service for family and friends. She provided essential help with Lenny's businesses after he retired from General Electric.
Myra was very active. Into her 80's she attended exercise classes. She was a census taker worker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. When her own children were young, she often took them to visit her family in Pittsfield. She was a supportive mom and wife. In the early 70's when her oldest child Daryl had an extended hospitalization, she did not leave his side. Her love, sense of humor and energy will be missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at both Brookdale East Niskayuna and Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Little Falls, New York. There will be a private service on Wednesday, November 20th at Chase Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater, NY followed by burial in Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery, Saratoga. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org). Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), Little Falls, 315-508-5131, has been entrusted with arrangements for burial. Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to her online memorial.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019