Mr. Nadeem (Ned) J. Deeb, 87, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020. Ned is survived by his wife, Maxine (Rivers) Deeb and four children, Wendy Lisanby (Freddy), Charles Deeb (Debbie), Robert Deeb (Donna), and Maria Jones (Brian). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Ned and Maxine celebrated 64 years of marriage on October 6th. He will mostly be remembered for the love he had for people, and the immense love for his family.
Born in Troy, NY on January 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Eva Deeb (Herbert). He graduated from Drury High School in 1951 and served in the United States Army in 1953 for eight months until being honorably discharged due to illness. He married Maxine Rivers on October 6, 1956 in Pittsfield, MA where they lived in the same home for over 64 years.
Ned worked as a distributor for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes for 37 years until retiring in 1995. He was also part owner of the Morningside Fruit Market on Tyler Street from 1967 to 1978.
Ned was a communicant of St. Agnes Church. He was an avid golfer and after retirement he began a new career, driving cars around New England for many local dealerships, which he enjoyed up until this past June. He was also a chauffeur for people needing rides as far away as Boston and New York. After 50 years of marriage, Ned and Maxine became avid cruisers, taking annual trips with their family and friends.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Dalton. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held THURSDAY, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the funeral home. To leave condolences and remembrances for the family, please visit, www.deryfuneralhome.com