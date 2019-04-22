|
|
Nadine M. Parise, 41, born in Pittsfield on September 8, 1977, died unexpectedly at her home on April 17, 2019.
She was the daughter of Michael Parise and Debra McNeil. She attended Pittsfield high school and was employed doing PCA work.
She enjoyed attending her sons sports games and was a LA Lakers and NY Yankees fan. Nadine will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and kind heart.
She was survived by her two sons Joshua Lampro and Gavhin Girard and her daughter Avalyn Girard. Her two brothers Michael Parise and Jeff McNeil and her three sisters Ana-Lisa Parise, Briana Dillard and Gianna Parise. She also leaves behind her maternal grandmother Barbara Rahilly, uncles Frank Parise, Tony Parise, Eric Parise and Dean Parise, Aunts Karen Engler, Donna Torres, Darlene Rahilly, Jessie Wilcox, Debbie Parise, Vicki Parise and Cindy Parise. Also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home is helping the family. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2019