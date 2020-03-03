Home

Nancy A. Montgomery


1955 - 2020
ADAMS - Nancy A. Montgomery, 64 of Adams, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Born in Adams on August 20, 1955, daughter of the late Wilfred and Doris Serre Desroches she attended Adams schools and was a graduate of Hoosac Valley High School. Her last place of employment was for the PNA in Adams as a bartender. Prior to that she was employed as a cook for the former Rascals Bar and also Chicks Lunch, both in Adams. Her husband Bruce "Butch" Montgomery is deceased. She is survived by a Son, Jason Desroches of Pittsfield, a brother, Richard Desroches of Pepperell, MA., several grandchildren, one great grandchild and her close friend, Sharon Wood. Services for Nancy will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 PM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., in Adams, with the Rev. William Cyr officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 10AM until the time of the service. Donations in her memory can be made to Pop Cares, PO Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020
