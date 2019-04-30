|
|
Nancy A. (Brewer) Pierce, 80, of Ludlow, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.A registered nurse, she dedicated her life to caring for others, working at Berkshire Medical Center for 49 years before retiring.
Nancy is survived by three sons, Michael Pierce (Sandra), Scott Pierce (Jennifer) and Keith Pierce (Stacie); two daughters, Julia Bessette (Mark) and Laurie Pierce. two brothers, William and Robert Brewer; two sisters, Marylou Talley and Linda McGunnigle.She also leaves her 8 beloved grandchildren, Matthew Bessette, Melissa, Shawn, Audrey, Andrew, Justin, Aaron, and Sara Pierce, and her beloved dog Molly. Nancy was predeceased by parents Audley and Helen Brewer and a sister Joyce Wasson.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at First Church of Ludlow, 859 Center St., Ludlow, MA. A Memorial Service will be heldon Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Church in Ludlow.In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made toFirst Church of Ludlow or Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Adoption Center in Springfield, MA.
For more information please go to www.kapinosmazurfh.com .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019