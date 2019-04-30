Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home
64 Sewall Street
Ludlow, MA 01056-3415
(413) 583-3581
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Pierce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy A. Pierce Obituary
Nancy A. (Brewer) Pierce, 80, of Ludlow, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.A registered nurse, she dedicated her life to caring for others, working at Berkshire Medical Center for 49 years before retiring.

Nancy is survived by three sons, Michael Pierce (Sandra), Scott Pierce (Jennifer) and Keith Pierce (Stacie); two daughters, Julia Bessette (Mark) and Laurie Pierce. two brothers, William and Robert Brewer; two sisters, Marylou Talley and Linda McGunnigle.She also leaves her 8 beloved grandchildren, Matthew Bessette, Melissa, Shawn, Audrey, Andrew, Justin, Aaron, and Sara Pierce, and her beloved dog Molly. Nancy was predeceased by parents Audley and Helen Brewer and a sister Joyce Wasson.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at First Church of Ludlow, 859 Center St., Ludlow, MA. A Memorial Service will be heldon Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Church in Ludlow.In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made toFirst Church of Ludlow or Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Adoption Center in Springfield, MA.

For more information please go to www.kapinosmazurfh.com .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home
Download Now