God has taken back one of his angels. Our beloved mother, Nancy Spaniol, 80, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. She died peacefully with all four of her children at her bedside.
She beat cancer five times and remained joyous, loving, and selfless despite battling multiple secondary conditions for decades. She faced each medical challenge with remarkable courage, grace, and humor. Her faith in God and her positive attitude kept her strong.
She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on May 20, 1938 to Lena and Azzo Albereda. She attended Adams schools and also spent a good portion of her life in San Diego, California.
Mrs. Spaniol worked at the Adams Town Hall until her retirement. She was a member of Catholic Daughters and was co-chairperson of the St. Anthony-St. Elizabeth Bazaar. She volunteered for the church year round and for local fundraisers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching Murder, She Wrote and Monk.
She is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Ke of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; Donna Reed of Cornwall, NY; Susan Alvarez of Adams, Massachusetts, a son, Michael Spaniol, of Adams, Massachusetts, two grandsons, Richard Reed of Charlotte, NC; and Ryan Alvarez of Adams, Massachusetts, two great granddaughters, Jenna and Emmie, a sister, Rose Marie Gaspardi of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Monday, March 11, at 9:45 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Marshall St., North Adams, celebrated by Rev. Dariusz Wudarski, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams.
Calling hours are Sunday, from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 68 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019