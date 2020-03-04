|
Nancy Ann (Trimarchi) Reid, 70, of Main Street, Spencer, MA, died peacefully and comfortably at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1949, daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Montagna) Trimarchi.
Nancy graduated from Drury High School, and then went on to attend Berkshire Community College. She also attended three years at North Adams State College, now MCLA.
Nancy married James Reid on June 5, 1971. She was primarily a homemaker to her family. She leaves her husband, James, of Spencer, MA and her three children including, Melanie (Reid) Rancourt and her husband David of Adams, MA, Michael Reid and his wife Nev of Amherst, MA, and Matthew Reid and his wife Christine of Walpole, MA. She also leaves three grandchildren including, James Rancourt, David Rancourt and Timothy Reid.
Nancy was fond of gardening, country music and cheering for the New York Yankees and Boston Bruins. She was proud of her Italian heritage, and loved collecting recipes and cooking, in particular Italian food. She had the pleasure of visiting Italy in 2008. Above all else she loved her family, as a wife, mother and grandmother.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Nancy Reid will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Flynn & Dagnoli CENTRAL Chapel, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA & Hospice - Worcester Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020