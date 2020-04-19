|
Mrs. Nancy E. Clemo, 76, of Dalton, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Natick, MA, on May 22, 1943, the daughter of the late Albert and Ellen Smith Hubbard, she graduated from Dalton High School.
Nancy was a jack of all trades. She was one of the first licensed female private detectives in Massachusetts, and also obtained four licenses in four different states. She owned and operated a security guard business with her son, Richard, and was a longtime hairdresser, who owned her own beauty salon. Nancy was a real estate agent, and also a caregiver for many years, ensuring that everyone's needs were met with love and kindness.
Among many things, she enjoyed snowmobiling and dancing.
Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard D. Clemo, whom she married on December 28, 1962. Besides her children, Richard Clemo, Albert Clemo, and Marilyn Dziok, she is survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service for Mrs. Nancy E. Clemo will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020