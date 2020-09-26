Nancy Elizabeth (Blake) Samuelson, 86, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, died peacefully on September 12, 2020, after an arduous journey with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her husband, Carl; their children, Lynn of Meriden, Connecticut, Susan (and fiancé, Henry Zarate) of Vernon, Texas, and Matthew (and wife, Jennifer) of Winhall, Vermont; and her five grandchildren, Jake, Zack, Emily, Hannah, and Paige.
The family will hold a private burial service on October 17th at the Williams College Cemetery and look forward to hosting a celebration of Nancy's life once the pandemic has ended. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's honor may be made to the Carl R. and Nancy B. Samuelson Scholarship at Williams College Office of College Relations, 75 Park Street, Williamstown MA 01267 or give2.williams.edu
. or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Nancy's obituary may be read in its entirety at https://flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com/
.