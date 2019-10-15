|
PITTSFIELD- Mrs. Nancy H. (Donahue) Howes, 77, of Pittsfield died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after losing a hard fought battle with cancer.
Nancy was born in Pittsfield on January 19, 1942 a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Dupuis) Donahue. She was educated in local schools and was a 1959 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Over the years, she worked for many local doctor's offices as an office manager and only stopped working very recently.
When her children were younger, Mrs. Howes had a tailor business out of her home, which she ran with her mother. She was a talented seamstress, and found great pleasure in designing clothes for her family.
Nancy was very fond of the ocean, as well as travelling and reading. Every year, she would look forward to their annual trip to Maine. Her favorite spot to visit was Ogunquit, ME and she loved walking on the Marginal Way.
As her family grew up, Nancy's love of travel extended to her many trips to Pennsylvania, Utah and Nevada to visit with her sons. She also enjoyed her trip to Paris and her many visits to Las Vegas over the years.
Nancy married Mr. George A. Howes on September 2, 1961 at the former Notre Dame Church of Pittsfield. This past September they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
Besides her husband George, Nancy is survived by her four sons, Paul Howes and his wife Beverly of Lancaster, PA, Stephen Howes and his spouse Susan Harris of Layton, UT, Jeffrey Howes and his wife Laura of Richmond, MA and Thomas Howes of Pittsfield. She also leaves her granddaughters, Amanda Howes and her husband Jason Spirk, Lauren Howes, LTJG, USN, and Megan Mitchell, her grandson, Jeffrey Howes Jr. and his wife Jordan, as well as their children, Peyton, Riley, Conner and Wyatt, and her grandson Jonathan Howes, her sister, Anne Sedgwick and her husband Merwin of Dalton, and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Jeanne Vuillemot, in 2014.
SERVICES: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Howes on WEDNESDAY, October 16th at 10AM at St. Mark's Church, with Rev. Peter Naranjo, Catholic Chaplain of Berkshire Medical Center, officiating. Please meet directly at the church. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Food Pantry, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019