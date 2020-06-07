The family of Nancy Louise Milne celebrates her life with much love and joy.
Nancy, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 of natural causes. A life-long resident of Pittsfield, MA, Nancy accompanied her first husband, the late Alfred Bourdo while stationed in Germany where her first two sons were born. She then added four more children to her family with her former husband Bruce L. Milne of Lenox, MA.
Nancy spent many years as a school bus driver in Pittsfield. She also was employed by Williams College as security patrol, and later drove for the BRTA, where she eventually became a Supervisor of Operations. Her aptitude with interpersonal skills led to a long and successful relationship with the BRTA and the many customers she served.
Nancy loved animals! Over the years adopted several dogs into her home as well as exotic birds. She also enjoyed painting and crochet as well as gardening. Over time, she created a number of beautiful landscapes on her cherished Pittsfield property.
Nancy was a certified Reiki Master as well as a Universalist Minister. She lovingly presided over the marriage of one of her granddaughters as well as many close friends.
Later in life Nancy became fascinated with the Buddhist culture. At the age of 75, Nancy realized her lifelong goal and traveled to China for a month where she was able to immerse herself into local culture and experience a myriad of wonders.
She is survived by her six children, Paul and wife Keri of Wethersfield, CT; Stephen of Standish, ME; Craig and wife Kelli of Pittsfield, MA; Deirdre of Yarmouth, MA; Mark and wife Cathy of Marstons Mills, MA; and Bruce and wife Karin of Newport News, VA. Nancy was also blessed with 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children.
Funeral Notice:
Nancy's family honors the light and love she gave to all. Her desire upon departing her body was to have her ashes scattered over the seas on the north shores of Gloucester. "The wave does not need to die to become water. She is already water." Thich Nhat Hanh. Find peace in your stillness now Nancy.
Those who knew Nancy know she would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Nancy's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.