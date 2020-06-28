Nancy Lee Quinton,73, of 77 King Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts passed at her home on March 31, 2020. She was helped with this journey with her family and Pittsfield Hospice Care, to a new life, leaving her memories with us.



Nancy held her employment near to her heart. She was working up to the last 2 weeks of her life. She was a great Substance Abuse Councelor, at McGee unit, and also Brien Center, both of which are in Pittsfield. She used her knowledge to spread her faith to enable others to become the people they wanted to be. She left many friends and family who adored her Strength and her ability to tell it, how it was!



Nancy was born December 15, 1946, predeceased by her parents, Henry Parker and Dorothy Sorel Parker, of Florida, Massachusetts. She will be reunited with her siblings, Anne Parker Burdick Demary, also her two brothers Charles Parker and James Parker, Sr. Nancy leaves behind many nieces and nephews: Mearl Burdick, of Uncasville, CT, Tammy Delaney, of Oakdale, CT, Mark Burdick, of Epping, NH, Ricky Demary, of Groton, CT, Shana Parker, Pittsfield, MA and James Parker, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA. Also, Todd Burdick, Wendie Burdick, Christopher Burdick, and Erik Parker who are all predeceased. Many more cousins and great nieces and nephews all who will greatly miss her.



Please come join us for a Clean Celebration Of Life at Patrick Brady's home, on July 11th from 12-2 pm. Address is RT-143, 344 Worthington Road, Windsor, Massachusetts. We will be advocating social distancing, and masks. Please bring a chair!



