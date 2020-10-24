1/1
Nancy M. LePrevost
1966 - 2020
Nancy M. (Beaudry) LePrevost, 53, of Greenfield, formerly of North Adams, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29th, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. Calling hours are Thursday from 10 until 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required at funeral home and cemetery. For complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2020.
