Nancy M. (Beaudry) LePrevost, 53, of Greenfield, formerly of North Adams, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29th, at 11:00 AM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. Calling hours are Thursday from 10 until 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required at funeral home and cemetery. For complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com