On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Nancy Mace Anderson went to heaven at the age of 72 after a brief illness.



She leaves behind her beloved daughter and best friend, Melissa Dobbert and her husband Ted; her grandson Teddy and his wife Sam; and her granddaughter Kelly all of whom she was very proud of. Nancy also leaves behind her beloved "Sis", whom she loved going on shopping excursions with. She also leaves behind her many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and countless friends.



Nancy was a fun loving, generous, classy lady who had the greatest fashion sense around. She had a love for animals, especially her Calico cat, Cali, and was always up for an adventure. Being born on All Saint's Day, One of her favorite holidays was Halloween. She truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family, and she would do anything for them.



She was a bright light in everyone's lives and will be sorely missed. To know her was to love her.



At Nancy's request, there will be no services held. Her family will have a Celebration of Life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.



