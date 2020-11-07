Nancy Marie Kramer was born in Adams on February 15, 1950, and died in Rancho Cucamonga, CA on November 2. Raised in the Berkshires, she excelled in administration at diverse employers such as Williams and Claremont Colleges, and at the headquarters of Fluor, a global engineering and construction corporation. Nancy loved the outdoors and traveling, especially whale watching and the California coastal redwoods. She enjoyed piano, gardening, reading, and singing.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Elizabeth (Kenney) LaRoche. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kramer of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; son Jon (Mary) and grandson Myles Paquette of Valencia, CA; step-son Andrew Kramer of Marina, CA; step-daughter Amelia (Nick) Morgan of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; daughter-in-law Ann (Rafenstein) and granddaughter Mollie Paquette of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren Jakob and Megan Paquette of Madison, WI; sisters Jean (Joseph Gerald) Guerin of Hinsdale, MA, and Theresa (Tim Coons) Slater of Lanesboro, MA; brothers Bernard LaRoche of Bennington, VT; Joseph (Sandy) LaRoche of Torrington, CT; Mark (Christina Radulecue) La Roche of Hudson, Quebec; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



