1/1
Nancy Marie Kramer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie Kramer was born in Adams on February 15, 1950, and died in Rancho Cucamonga, CA on November 2. Raised in the Berkshires, she excelled in administration at diverse employers such as Williams and Claremont Colleges, and at the headquarters of Fluor, a global engineering and construction corporation. Nancy loved the outdoors and traveling, especially whale watching and the California coastal redwoods. She enjoyed piano, gardening, reading, and singing.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Elizabeth (Kenney) LaRoche. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kramer of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; son Jon (Mary) and grandson Myles Paquette of Valencia, CA; step-son Andrew Kramer of Marina, CA; step-daughter Amelia (Nick) Morgan of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; daughter-in-law Ann (Rafenstein) and granddaughter Mollie Paquette of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren Jakob and Megan Paquette of Madison, WI; sisters Jean (Joseph Gerald) Guerin of Hinsdale, MA, and Theresa (Tim Coons) Slater of Lanesboro, MA; brothers Bernard LaRoche of Bennington, VT; Joseph (Sandy) LaRoche of Torrington, CT; Mark (Christina Radulecue) La Roche of Hudson, Quebec; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved