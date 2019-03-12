|
Nancy (Carroll) O'Donnell, age 60, of Pittsfield died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Craneville Place in Dalton surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
Nancy was born in Pittsfield on February 18, 1959, the daughter of the late Howard and Shirley (Guidi) Carroll. She was educated in the local schools and was a 1977 graduate of Taconic High School. Nancy then went on to study sociology at the former North Adams State College, and graduated in 1982 with her Bachelor's degree.
For over 20 years, Mrs. O'Donnell worked as a social worker. She spent much of her career working as an advocate for the elderly in Berkshire County.
Nancy was an avid reader and she loved her herb gardens. She also enjoyed spending time shopping and collecting dolls. She was an incredible mom and Mrs. O'Donnell always put her two children above everything else.
She married her husband of 33 years, Mr. Peter O'Donnell, on July 19, 1985 at St. Mark's Church. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
In addition to her husband Peter, Nancy is survived by their two children, Tim and Megan O'Donnell, both of Pittsfield, her sister Laurie Maloy and her husband Bob of Cheshire, her nieces and nephews, Vinnie and Jamie Regan and Dan and Hayley Maloy, as well as many other nieces, nephews and extended members of the O'Donnell family.
Besides her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sister Marianne Regan in 2009.
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Mrs. O'Donnell will be THURSDAY, March 14th from 4-6PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME with a Funeral Service to begin at 6PM with Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, pastor of St. Joseph's Church, officiating. Burial will be SATURDAY, March, 16th at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please meet inside the gate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's memory may be made to , in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019