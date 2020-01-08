|
|
Nancy R. (Barber) Heino, 80, of East Granby, beloved wife of the late John A. Heino, passed away at home Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 9, 1939 in Pittsfield, MA daughter of the late Francis and Martha (Scanlon) Barber she grew up in Pittsfield but has lived in East Granby for the past 36 years. She worked in management for many years with Abdow's Big Boy Restaurant. She retired from Premier Express as a dispatcher. Nancy was an avid reader, quilter, and great fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball. Her favorite color was purple and the family requests for guests to wear purple to the wake and funeral.
She is survived by her three children, Lynn DePoutot and her husband Robert of Windsor Locks, Lisa Isabelle of East Granby, James Moore, Jr. of Windsor Locks; six siblings, Thomas Barber and his wife, Nancy of Plano, TX, Susan Albertazzi of Pittsfield, MA, Cathie McHugh and her husband John of Pittsfield, MA, David Barber and his wife Christine of Pittsfield, MA, Martha Haughey and her husband Bob of Pittsfield, MA, Linda Barber of Pittsfield, MA; seven grandchildren, Steven, Michael and his wife Kelly, and James Pierce, Emily Isabelle, Jack Butterfoss, David and his wife Shawn, and Brian and his wife Jacqueline Moore; and seven great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two siblings, Pat Langlois and Richard Barber; and a son-in-law, Michael Isabelle.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield, and again on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the funeral home followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Windsor Locks. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of the donors' choice. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020