Neal S. Brandt, 59 of Housatonic died unexpectedly Saturday July 4, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Neal was born in Hickory N.C. on April 8, 1961 son of Martha (Corcoran) Wheeler and stepfather Clarence Wheeler. He was a graduate of Mount Everett High School class of 1979. Neal worked as a machinist at Sheffield Plastics. Neal took great pride in his lawn and gardens; he enjoyed being outside, going for walks and spending time with his family. Neal is survived by his wife, Cathy (Baumann) Brandt of Housatonic and four sisters, Linda White, Stacy Garfield and husband Richard "Dickie" Garfield, Tina Jenssen and husband Scott and Mirinda "Dindy" Petit and husband Ted. In addition to his parents Neal was predeceased by his brother Mark Brandt.
In keeping with Neal's wishes there are no services. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Neal's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.