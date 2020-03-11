|
Rev. Dr. Nehemiah (Bob) Boynton III, age 93, of Marshfield, MA, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Frances Wilde Boynton, his wife of 46 years. Born in Boston, MA on March 30, 1926, he graduated from Phillips Academy in 1944, enlisted in the U.S. Naval Air Corps and then graduated from Amherst College in 1949. He graduated from Hartford Theological Seminary in 1953. He was Minister at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge, MA followed by the Congregational Church of S. Dartmouth until 1991. At the age of 78, he earned his Doctor of Ministry Degree at the Andover Newton Theological School. He was truly a man dedicated to his ministry, which he lived every second of every day. We are all thankful to have been a part of the gift and the blessing that The Rev was to all of us. Celebration of his life will take place at the Congregational Church of South Dartmouth on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00am to be followed there by a time of gathering. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth and mailed to Philanthropy Office, Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or online at www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now/ and direct your gift to Cranberry Hospice.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020