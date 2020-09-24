1/
Neil Charles Giroux
1943 - 2020
Neil Charles Giroux passed away September 14, 2020 at the age of 77, in DeLand Florida. Born in North Adams to Roland and Marian (LeSage) Giroux.

He graduated from St Joseph High School, University of Massachusetts, and Suffolk Law School. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the US Air Force. Neil practiced law in North Adams for over 30 years then retired to Florida.

He leaves his wife Barbara (Sheppard) and daughter Arleigh and son in law Neil Caverley. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Roland, Jr., and Wayne.

Neil was laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Donations may be made to ACLU or the Shriners.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
