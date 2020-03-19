Home

Nelda Racette


1930 - 2020
Nelda Racette Obituary
Nelda Dean (McDowell) Racette, 89 of North Adams, MA died Sunday March 15, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC on July 20, 1930, a daughter of Rueben and Della (Waters) McDowell. She came to North Adams at age 6 and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1948.

Nelda was last employed as a clinical aide at North Adams Regional Hospital until her retirement. Before that, she worked at Wall-Streeter Shoe Co and Sweetbrook Nursing Home. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Nelda enjoyed reading and sewing but most importantly spending time with her family especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was the widow of Richard Armand Racette who died December 22, 2010. They were married on July 23, 1949. Survivors include two daughters- Donna L, Racette, close family friend and adopted daughter Lou Ann Quinn of North Adams and Debra L. Wood and her husband, Richard of North Adams; and two sons- Richard A. Racette Jr and his wife, Karen O'Neil of North Adams and Kurt Racette and his wife, Annette of Ritchfield, NC. She also leaves nine grandchildren including Jason Wood and Kelly, Zachary Wood and Laura, Matthew Racette and Stephanie, Michael Racette and Margaret, Joshua Racette and Laura, Jennifer Racette and Cody, Cole Skibik and Elise, Max Quinn and Kari, and Mariah Ferrara ; nine great grandchildren including Ava, Haley, Tenley, Griffin, Rylan, Nolan, Jackson and Sadie ; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her daughter Jacklyn Skibik passed on December 3, 2009, her husband Jeffrey Skibik passed on September 3, 2012, and her brother William McDowell is deceased.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Nelda Racette will be at a later date at a time to be announced due to the corona virus. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Williamstown Commons Evergreen Unit in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020
