Nellie Christina Myers Galliher, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 1st 2020, at the home of her son Jon, with whom she resided.
The daughter of Abraham and Grace DuPlaine Myers, she was born on July 29th 1925, in Chatham, New York, where she was raised. She attended local schools there and after graduating, went on to attend SUNY New Paltz where she graduated with a degree in education.
Nellie was a teacher for many years, starting her career in New Lebanon New York.
She took a break from teaching to raise a family, but after her children were old enough to attend school, she returned to her career and taught for many years at Craneville elementary school in Dalton.
She enjoyed camping with her family on annual summer vacations in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, or at Misquamicut beach in Rhode Island. She loved to sew and when money was tight she would make clothes for her family. After retiring from teaching she became an accomplished quilter. Her greatest joy in retirement was caring for her grandchildren, who liked nothing better than a sleepover at G-Ma's.
Nellie was predeceased in 1991 by her husband George Michael Galliher Jr. whom she married on July 7th 1956 in Dalton MA.; she lost her daughter Carol Marcia Marie Galliher in a car accident in 1967; and more recently, her brother Milton "Bud" Myers of Colorado. She was also predeceased by Harold Oles, who was her companion after the death of her husband and with whom she enjoyed going to plays and concerts, as well as trips to the Cape & the Maine coast. Together they occasionally traveled to Virginia to visit her lifelong friend Barbara Loehr and her husband Jack.
She leaves her sons, Charles Galliher and wife Happy of Ansonia, Connecticut, Paul Galliher and partner Marianne of Peru, MA, Jon Galliher and wife Virgin of Pittsfield, MA, her grandchildren Jacob Michael Galliher of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Jadyn Antoinette Galliher of Pittsfield, and her sister in law, Pat Myers of Missoula, Montana, as well as her niece Pam Newby and nephews Michael & David Myers.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held, THURSDAY, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in Dalton, celebrated by Rev. John Terrant. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.