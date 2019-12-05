|
Nello Zerbato, 89, of Lee, died December 3, 2019 peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center.
Nello was born in Pittsfield on September 14, 1930 and was the son of Angelo and Adele Zerbato, immigrants of Italy. He was educated in the Lee public school system.
In his younger years, Nello was a dedicated self-employed mason and worked 30 plus years with his nephew Arnold 'Junie' Kelly. Nello will be best remembered attending his great nephew and niece's sporting events, snowmobiling, building the neighborhood ice skating rink and traveling to Florida with the Kelly family.
Nello enjoyed watching New England sports (especially the Red Sox and Patriots), spending time with his great nephew and caregiver, T.J. Kelly, planting his garden, picking grapes from his vineyard, bowling and walking his beloved dog, 'Molly.' Most of all, Nello enjoyed his time visiting his neighbors in little Italy and family.
Nello is survived by his brother, Lindy Zerbato and his wife of Housatonic and sister, Mary Marzotto of West Stockbridge, sister in-law Alice Zerbato and several nephews and great nephews and nieces. In addition, Nello was predeceased by his brothers, Mario Zerbato, Guido Zerbato and sister Beatrice Kelly.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon at Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nello's memory to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019