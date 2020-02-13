|
|
Nelson Elias Hajjar, 101, of Pittsfield, passed peacefully from this world Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Quincy, Mass. on July 3, 1918, the son of Elias and Helen Nejame Hajjar, his early education was in the country of Lebanon. At 18 Nelson returned to the United States, settling in Pittsfield to join his brothers, where he immediately attended Pittsfield High School to learn English.
Nelson served with the United States Army during World War II fighting in the European Theatre spending time in Poland, Czechoslovakia, England, Ireland and Iceland. He took great pride in recalling war time stories for his family and friends, most of which revolved around his love of preparing gourmet meals for the troops from limited resources. Many of Nelson's stories involved vivid statements and orders barked from General George S. Patton.
At home Nelson enjoyed spending time with and picking fresh fruits and vegetables with his grandchildren at local farms throughout Berkshire County, making his own preserves, famous blueberry muffins and apple crisp. Those who loved Nelson, knew he had a sweet tooth which he credited as his secret to living a long, healthy and productive life. A jack of all trades, there was nothing Nelson was unable to repair, specializing in refrigeration work which ended up being his vocation.
He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Genevieve Ann George, whom he married May 23, 1949, died July 14, 2004 and his beloved oldest daughter Sandra Robertson. Mr. Hajjar is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Hajjar of Pittsfield and Joanie Bartlett; two sons, Thomas Hajjar of Satellite Beach, FL, and Robert Hajjar of Wellesley, MA.; four grandsons, Matthew (Leslie), Christopher (Tracie), Erick (Alex), and Trevor (Julie); as well as four beautiful great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Giselle, Georgette, and Lincoln.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Nelson E. Hajjar will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020