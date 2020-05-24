Newman Joseph Roberts
1938 - 2020
Newman (Joe) Joseph Roberts, 81 of Cheshire, Massachusetts and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away May 6, 2020. Joe was born in North Adams Mass July 20, 1938, he was Williams College graduate class of 1956. He was married to Edythe Turner Roberts on May 18, 1963, they would have been married for 57 years.

Joe worked at Liberty Mutual in Pittsfield Massachusetts for 30 years as a Sales Executive. He was on the National Ski Patrol at Jiminy Peak and Brody Mountain for many years and was an avid golfer at the Taconic Golf Club.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Edythe, his son Christopher, his daughter Ruth, his two granddaughters Sarah and Emily, his two nieces Elinor and Carol, and his nephew Jon.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Wilson Roberts, and his sisters Betty and Doris.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 24, 2020.
