Nicholas Edward Moore
1981 - 2020
Nicholas Edward Moore, 38 of Sandisfield died Thursday August 13, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Nicholas was born in Torrington CT on October 9, 1981 son of Lori (Murphy) Wilkinson and the late Terrance E. Moore. He was a graduate of the Crochted Mountain Rehab Center and Preparation School in Greenfield N.H. Nicholas worked as an administrative assistant for SDC Manager Kristie Cullison. He was a Nintendo Master Trainer and a member of Planet Fitness. Nicholas is survived by his Step father William Wilkinson, his mother, Lori Wilkinson and fiance Larry Davis III of Sandisfield, one aunt, Denise LaGasse of Torrington CT, 2 cousins, Craig and Brandon LaGasse and second cousin, Sophia LaGasse.

A Graveside service for Nicholas Edward Moore will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Forest View Cemetery in Winsted CT. Arrangement entrusted to BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Nicholas' memory may be made to Berkshire County ARC @ BCARC.ORG and/or Children's Tumor Foundation @ ctf.org. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
