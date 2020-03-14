Home

Nicholas J. Mueller


1925 - 2020
Nicholas J. Mueller Obituary
Nicholas J. Mueller, age 95, born in Mosbach, Germany, Jan. 22, 1925; died in Lenox, Mass., March 9, 2020. After immigrating to U.S. from Germany, Nick lived most of his life in New York (and Europe), with a vacation/retirement home in the Berkshires. He served in the 10th Mountain Division during WWII, graduated from Manhattan College, worked and traveled for 40 years with Pan American World Airways, where he met Erika, his wife of 64 years. Nick and Erika were avid choral singers, music lovers and travelers. Survived by Erika and four children: Elizabeth (Thomas Gross) of Washington, DC; Catherine of Richmond, VA; Philip (Kristin Alden) of Washington, DC; , Gregory of Seattle, WA; and five grandchildren: Roger (Jackie), Emma (Greg), Erik, Andrew, Nicholas. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Tanglewood, where Nick and Erika volunteered for many years.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 14, 2020
