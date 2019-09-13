Home

Nicholas Joseph Grieco Sr. Obituary
Nicholas Joseph Grieco, Sr. 81 of North Adams, MA died Thursday September 5, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Lynn, MA on August 30, 1938 son of Nicholas Joseph and Alice (Razney) Grieco. He attended schools in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary's High School.

Nick was a veteran of the US Air Force where he also received his degree in civil engineering.

He worked for many years as a construction superintendent with several local construction companies. He was a communicant of the former Notre Dame du Sacre Coeur Church and St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Nick and his wife enjoyed dancing and he was devoted to his family. Nick never missed any of his children's or grandchildren's games or events. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

His wife was Eileen Florence (Fuller) Grieco who died on July 6, 2012. They were married on April 18, 1964.

Survivors include one daughter- Michele M. Boland of North Adams and one son- Nicholas J. Grieco Jr. of Klamath Falls, Oregon. He also leaves four grandchildren- Rebecca and J. McConnell, James R. Boland, Jesse A. Boland, and Nicholas J. Grieco III; four great grandchildren including Kenley, James, Joelle and Felicity; one sister- Gloria Godfrey of Indiana and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister- Carol Mosca of Boston, MA.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Nicholas Grieco Sr. will be celebrated Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will be in private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the or the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
