Nicole M. Moran


1988 - 2020
Nicole M. Moran Obituary
Nicole M. Moran 32, of Oklahoma City OK, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1988 to Michael and Karen (McKinney) Moran. She grew up in Clarksburg MA and attended Clarksburg Elementary School, and then Drury High School in North Adams MA. Growing up, she enjoyed playing softball and basketball and played on local youth teams. Later, she became an avid fan of NASCAR and the New England Patriots attending many events with family and friends.

Nothing meant more to Nicole than family, the love and loyalty she had for her parents, siblings, niece and nephews was like no other. She brought joy and laughter to everyone around her. She was passionate in her beliefs, and truly unforgettable to everyone she met. Nicole was a firecracker and always spoke what was on her mind.

She was employed at the Regional Health Clinic in OK at the time of her death. Previously she had been employed at Opus Prime Steak House also in OKC. She attended classes in dog obedience and planned to advance her training in this.

Nicole is survived by her parents, one brother, Dennis Moran, two sisters, Kelly Connor of Stamford, and Holly Jean Moran and her fiance David Monterosso of Pittsfield, her significant other James Murphy of Oklahoma City OK,, one niece Cordelia Moran, three nephews, Myles Wojnicki, Hunter Connor, and Christian Monterosso. She also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Shaun T. Moran and a niece Sophie Wojnicki.

Services and burial will be at a later time due to the Covid-19 social restrictions. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020
