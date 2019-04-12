|
Mrs. Nkechi Mbaebie, 35, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Nnewi, Nigeria on November 15, 1983, the daughter of the late Alfred and Keziah Nwodika Mbaebie, she graduated from Nnewi Anamba State in Nigeria. She then went on to study at Federal Government Girl's College Calabar. From there she studied at Enugu State University, and most recently, attended Tulane University New Orleans.
Nkechi worked at Life Line Medical Center and was also currently a resident at Berkshire Medical Center, where she was furthering her education as a physician.
Nkechi enjoyed playing lawn tennis. Music always put a smile on Nkechi's face, as did watching a good movie or reading a good book.
Besides her husband, Johnmary Nwofe, Nkechi is also survived by her sisters; Chinyere Ofomata, Uche Maduchem, Chioma Okafor, Amara Mbaebie and Chinenye Mbaebie; her brother, Chinedu Okonkwo. Nkechi is also survived by her dear aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Nkechi Mbaebie will be Saturday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. William Furey, officiating. Calling hours will be held Saturday, prior to the service from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019