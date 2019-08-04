Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
(623) 979-7111
Norm Tucker
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Golden Door Chapel
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ
Interment
Following Services
Sunland Memorial Park
Norm R. Tucker Obituary
Norm R. Tucker, 85, formerly from Lanesborough, passed away July 30, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. Norm was born on February 14, 1934 in Lee, Mass. He graduated from Pittsfield High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology. The Tucker Family were longstanding members of the farming community in Lanesborough.

Norm is survived by his wife of 52 years, Arlene Tucker (Bowling), daughter Sheri (Tony) Molina, son Phil (Stacie) Tucker and grandchildren Ashley, AJ, Mackenzie & Logan. He is also survived by sisters Bea Tucker, Carol (Jim) Passmore and brother Dan (Fern) Tucker along with a large extended family. Norm was preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Rose Tucker and his brother Cal Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norm's name to Hospice of the Valley in Arizona www.hov.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
